Sharing safety tips

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 13, 2018

On June 22, the Navy Exchange Distribution Center and Loss Prevention team partnered with Kaiser Permanente, Hawaiian Humane Society, the Federal Fire Department and the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam emergency management officer to bring associates a safety event. Associates learned fi re safety and how to be prepared in case of emergencies. Kaiser Permanente taught the importance of stretching and strengthening muscles when doing constant physical labor. Associates were also able to pledge to practice safety on a daily basis to help maintain a safe work environment.

Photo by Stephanie Lau