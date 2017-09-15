Sept. 18 marks U.S. Air Force’s 70th birthday

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 15, 2017

70 years of airpower, innovation

Defense Media Activity

Since 1947, courageous Airmen have refined the Air Force mission to Fly, Fight and Win through their blood and sacrifice, ensuring the unique contributions of Airpower will endure long into the future.

As a service with joint origins, the Air Force is the foundation for multi-service, interagency and coalition operations.

It provides the joint team the ability and freedom to fight in the air, on the ground and at sea.

The Air Force created a website to commemorate its 70th Air Force Birthday. The site highlights each generation of Airpower, from 1947 to today. It showcases the barriers the Air Force has overcome to dominate the air, space and cyberspace domains, while looking toward the future of Multi-domain Command and Control and the Airmen who will help to keep the U.S. Air Force the greatest on the planet.

Among the generations is the 2000-2010 generation, which include the Global War on Terror (GWOT). On Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists hijacked four U.S. airliners,

crashing two of them into the World Trade Center towers in New York into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

Operation Enduring Freedom (OEF) was one of the first missions started in the GWOT, followed by Operation Iraqi Freedom which was later renamed Operation New Dawn on Sept. 1, 2010.

To learn more about the 70th Air Force Birthday and the “generations” timeline, visit http://static.dma.mil/usaf/70/.