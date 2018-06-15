SEAC holds enlisted all-call at JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 15, 2018

Story and photo by Master Sgt. Taylor Worley

PACAF Public Affairs

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John Wayne Troxell, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, visited with Airmen stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) during an enlisted all-call, May 29.

Troxell is the designated senior noncommissioned officer in the U.S. armed forces.

He serves as an advisor to the chairman and the Secretary of Defense on all matters involving joint and combined total force integration, utilization, health of the force, and joint development for enlisted personnel.

“In order to gain the pulse of the force I spend about two to three weeks out of the month visiting troops for (Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of Defense James Mattis),” Troxell said.

“I let them know how the troops are doing. The message I deliver (to the forces) is the ‘why’ of what we are doing.”

Another focus of the visit was to highlight the importance of diversity of the U.S. military and how it gives strength to our service components.

“We represent the unity and diversity of the American people, everything our nation hopes to be and wants to be can be found in our United States military and our Department of Defense,” Troxell said.

“This is because (leaders) promote diversity, whether its gender, racial or religion.”

Troxell concluded his all-call by emphasizing that the joint force success depends upon Air Force capabilities and the Airmen that make this possible.

His parting words left JBPHH Airmen with the knowledge that Pacific Air Forces is leading the way in the Indo-Pacific region.

“I’m so impressed with the Airmen of the Pacific Air Force,” Troxell said.

“We have the greatest Air Force in the world and the Pacific Air Forces is on the cutting edge of protecting our homeland with what they do in the air.”