Seabee Olympics ‘builds’ camaraderie

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho’okele

U.S Navy photos by MC2 Katarzyna Kobiljak

Navy Public Affairs Support Element Detachment Hawaii

Sailors assigned to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU) 303 and Soldiers assigned to 130th Theater Engineer Brigade were among those who participated in a series of events during the 2017 Seabee Olympics Feb. 24 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Seabee Olympics, hosted by CBMU 303, consisted of a creative construction event, Seabee fit games, tug-of-war, basketball shoot-out, ultimate frisbee, volleyball and Humvee push.

The purpose of the annual Seabee Olympics is to build camaraderie, esprit de corps and unit cohesion among Seabees assigned to CBMU 303, Sailors assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii, Regional Engineer Soldiers assigned to 130th Theater Engineer Brigade at Schofield Barracks Hawaii, and Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Detachment (MWSD) 24.

On March 5, 2017, the U.S. Navy will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Fighting Seabees. The Seabees were established in the dark days following the attack on Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941 to answer the crucial demand for builders who could fight. According to information from the Naval History and Heritage Command, the Seabees have a long-standing tradition of support to the national military strategy through contingency construction since their establishment in 1942.

For 75 years , Navy Seabees have been protecting the nation and serving the U.S. Navy. The men and women of the Seabees have been deployed globally in every theater, constructing bases, building airfields, conducting underwater construction, and building roads, bridges and other support facilities. Seabees have and continue to play a crucial role in supporting the fleet and combatant commands while carrying out the Navy’s maritime strategy.



Not only are Seabees improving local communities and increasing partner nation capacity with their construction efforts, but they are also playing a larger role in building and sustaining relationships between nations, non-government organizations, and international organizations as they provide a forward presence. Seabees’ efforts and engagement with communities around the world open doors for future collaboration to gain trust and establish mutual respect between partner nations, according to the Naval History and Heritage Command’s Seabee commemoration page.

For more information, visit www.history.navy.mil/browse-by-topic/commemorations-toolkits/wwii-75/seabee-75.html