Sea Cadets train at firearms simulator

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 20, 2018

Story and photo by Douglas R. Maguire

U.S. Naval Sea Cadets Corps Battleship Missouri Hawaii Division

The Battleship Missouri -Hawaii Division Sea Cadets were offered a rare opportunity to train in small arms at the Center for Security Forces Pearl Harbor detachment (CENSECFOR DET PH) on Ford Island, March 26.

The cadets mustered in their Navy working uniforms for a day of virtual and simulated small arms training using a system known as Firearms Training System (FATS). FATS is an innovative training tool currently used by the military and many police departments nationwide. It is designed to develop and sharpen an armed security professional’s or police officer’s discretionary skills as well as reinforce conflict resolution abilities in real time.

At the CENSECFOR DET PH, defense contractors and active-duty personnel operate the FATS to train shipboard security forces, base police, brig staff, and local law enforcement — and now Sea Cadets.

The FATS uses replica firearms devices which are laser-based firearm devices with Class I eye-safe lasers for hit detection. Replica firearms devices do recoiling and have a realistic look and feel. Like a high-tech video game, the system emits a red laser splash shown on the screen with each trigger pull. This allows the shooter to see if they are on target and the instructor to track their shooting pattern in order to provide advice and guidance.

Cadets shot replica Beretta M9 pistols, replica M4 and replica M16 rifles. The FATS provides a safe and secure environment where both beginners and experts alike can train. It supports marksmanship for the expert and for the beginners, a comfortable place where they can acquire the basic fundamentals of shooting.

The United States Naval Sea Cadets Corps (USNSCC) is a national youth leadership development organization that promotes interest and skill in naval disciplines (Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines) while instilling strong moral character and life skills through leadership and technical programs modeled after the Navy’s professional development system.

USNSCC is comprised of two programs, which are the Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC) program for ages 13 through the completion of high school and the Navy League Cadet Corps (NLCC) for ages 10 through 13.

To learn more, visit www.HawaiiSeaCadets.com. If interested in signing up your youth or being an adult volunteer, contact recruiting@hawaiiseacadets.com.

