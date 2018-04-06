Sea Cadets support memorial, museum on spring break

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 06, 2018

Story and photos by Lt. Cmdr Douglas R. Maguire

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Battleship Missouri — Hawaii Division

Battleship Missouri — Hawaii Division Sea Cadets supported the Battleship Missouri Memorial and they provided general maintenance of the aircraft and Hangar 79 at Pacific Aviation Museum while on spring break last month.

The cadets signed up for this duty as a part of their training curriculum, known as an advanced training (AT). This AT was called aviation and shipboard maintenance and upkeep.

The United States Naval Sea Cadets Corps (USNSCC) is a national youth leadership development organization that promotes interest and skill in naval disciplines (Navy, Coast Guard, and Marines) while instilling strong moral character and life skills through leadership and technical programs modeled after the Navy’s professional development system.

USNSCC is comprised of two programs. The Naval Sea Cadet Corps (NSCC) program is for young people ages 13 through the completion of high school. Also included under the USNSCC umbrella is our junior program the Navy League Cadet Corps (NLCC), for young people ages 10 through 13.

At the request of the Department of the Navy, the Navy League of the United States established the USNSCC in 1962 to “create a favorable image of the Navy on the part of American youth.”

Today’s U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps continues to further the image of our maritime services by adhering to a standardized training program designed to:

• Develop an interest and ability in seamanship and seagoing skills

• Instill virtues of good citizenship and strong moral principles in each cadet

• Demonstrate the value of an alcohol-free, drug-free and gang-free lifestyle

• Expose cadets to the prestige of public service and a variety of career paths through hands-on training with our nation’s armed services.

The USNSCC has a 41-year history in Hawaii. Originally established as the Barbers Point Squadron in 1977, Sea Cadets in Hawaii drilled at the Barbers Point Naval Air Station. In April 1998, just a few days after the USS Missouri arrived at a permanent home in Pearl Harbor, the unit was moved to the Missouri. At this time the unit was renamed the Battleship Missouri — Hawaii Division. Next month, will commemorate the unit’s 20-year partnership with the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

From August to May during the school year, Sea Cadets drill two Saturdays a month.

From June to August, Sea Cadets participate in various advance training or recruit training similar to summer camps where they live aboard the Battleship Missouri Memorial. They have their own designated spaces (ship’ office and store room) on board. About two-thirds of the drills are aboard the battleship, the other drills are with active duty Marine, Coast Guard and Navy commands in Hawaii. On Coast Guard Aviation Day, the cadets fly on a C-130. Small arms training simulations and Navy damage control trainer, Navy firefighter trainer, and various tours and evolutions with ships, subs and cutters are just a few other examples of the drills that are not on the battleship.

When not drilling, Sea Cadets study the same publications that the Sailors in the Navy study for their advancement. Cadets hold ranks from seaman recruit up to chief petty officer.

They have time in rank, time in service, and various other requirements to advance in the USNSCC. Upon graduating from high school, depending on their rank and time in service, Sea Cadets may enlist in one of the services at an advanced pay grade. Many Sea Cadets attend service academies or ROTC programs after high school.

If you are interested in signing up your youth or being an adult volunteer, please contact recruiting@hawaiiseacadets.com.

Follow the Battleship Missouri — Hawaii Division on FaceBook at https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiSeaCadets/ or Instagram @bsmseacadets or Twitter @HawaiiSeaCadets.