Apr 28, 2017

U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps of the Battleship Missouri — Hawaii Division dived off Waikiki this month, led by the Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief David Carter. Navy Lt. Erik Booher, executive officer for the division, led a group of the cadets’ newest divers, learning the scuba ropes at Towers Pool at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. For information, visit www. hawaiiseacadets.com

Photo by Lt. Erik Booher