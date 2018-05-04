Scholarships awarded to Hawaii submariners, families

Ho'okele Staff | May 04, 2018

MC2 Shaun Griffin COMSUBPAC Public Affairs

The Pacific Fleet Submarine Memorial Association awarded $100,000 in scholarships to 22 Hawaii-area submariners and their immediate family members during a ceremony hosted by the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park April 28.

Capt. Anthony Carullo, chief of staff for Commander, Submarine Pacific Fleet, was the guest speaker and presenter.

“By receiving these scholarships, you represent the historic leaders who have made these scholarships possible,” Carullo said. “Remember this as you continue your studies and use their stories as inspiration to make your mark in history. Make all of us, as well as their legacies proud.”

Carullo also stressed to the scholarship winners the importance of what they choose to do with their education.

“No matter what it is that you go on to achieve in life, what you make of your education will decide whether we as a nation can meet our greatest challenges in the future,” Carullo said. “The future depends on your creativity, your ingenuity, your passion and your commitment to developing and honing your skills and abilities to solve the world’s most difficult problems. Our country’s future is in your hands.”

Since 1985, the Bowfin Scholarship Program has invested more than $800,000 in scholarships to provide financial aid for tuition, books, and fees in support of higher education.

Chuck Merkel, USS Bowfin Submarine Museum and Park executive director, thanked members, sponsors and the many supporters of the Bowfin scholarship selection committee for their commitment to the scholarship program.

“In the beginning, this money came from our operations account,” Merkel said. “Due to the exceptional efforts of our Bowfin team, our educational endowments have continued to grow and we will award $100,000 in scholarships today, bringing our total amount awarded to over $900,000.”

One of the awards, the Capt. Alexander Tyree scholarship, was awarded to Whitney Brown, wife of Lt. Cmdr. Burnes Brown, and who will be attending the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

For more information, visit www.csp.navy.mil.