Scholarships available to Hickam residents

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 23, 2018

Applications for the 2018 Winning Edge Scholarship are now available to Hickam Communities residents pursuing their post-secondary education at a college, university, or professional trade school in the 2018-2019 academic year.

The scholarship is funded by WinnCompanies, the firm providing property and maintenance management services to Hickam Communities.

Scholarship amounts vary, but awards are generally $1,000.

A demonstrable financial need to cover tuition, fees or student housing costs and academic performance are among the selection criteria.

The application and details can be found on Hickam Communities website, www.hickam-communities.com/winningedge-scholarship.

Completed applications must be submitted to a Hickam Communities community center no later than March 30, 2018 for consideration.