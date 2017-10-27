Safety Thoughts To Keep In Mind

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 27, 2017

Halloween night trick or treating hours at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Below are some Halloween safety questions for adults and children to ask themselves.

Questions for children:

• Do you buy or make costumes that are flame resistant and short enough to prevent tripping and falls? Do you wear shoes that fit and make sure accessories (such as swords) are of soft, flexible material?

• Do you wear costumes bright enough to be clearly visible to motorists?

• Do you decorate costumes with reflective tape that will glow in the car’s headlights? Are your bags or sacks light colored or decorated with reflective tape?

• Do you use masks that don’t restrict breathing or obscure vision? Try face painting instead.

• Do you carry a flashlight?

Questions for parents:

• Will children always be accompanied by an adult or older, responsible child?

• Will children visit homes where they know the residents and where the outside lights are on?

• Do you remind your children that they shouldn’t enter homes unless they are accompanied by an adult?

• Will you make sure that all treats are checked by an adult before eaten?

• Will you make sure children obey all traffic laws?

• Will you tell children not to run? Do you caution children against running out from between parked cars or across lawns and yards where ornaments or furniture present dangers?

• Do you make sure children use sidewalks, cross streets at corners or crosswalks, and obey all traffic signals when crossing streets?

• Do you make sure to set a curfew and stress the importance of returning home on time?

Questions for homeowners:

• If you expect trick-ortreaters, do you turn on outdoor lights and prepare your lawns, steps and porches by removing anything that could be a tripping hazard?

• Will you use only battery operated lights for jack-o’-lanterns (no open flames)?

• Will you secure all pets inside the house to avoid contact with trick-or-treaters?

Questions for motorists:

• Will you drive slowly in residential areas and watch out for children darting from behind and between parked cars?

• At night, will you watch for children in dark clothing walking down the road, in the shoulder of the road or on the median?

• Will you watch out while backing up?