SAAPM events Navy wins bowling tournament planned this month

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

Events are being held this month to highlight Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).

• A SAAPM JAMthon will be held at 7 a.m. April 21 at Ward Field. The event is designed as a high-energy, fun and interactive total body fitness workout integrating sexual assault awareness, prevention and intervention concepts. There is no need to register. Participants can just show up. The event is hosted by Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii and Joint Base.

• Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 (CBMU 303) will hold a SAAPM sign and poster awareness drive from 2 to 3:45 p.m. April 27 showcasing messages of prevention and response at designated gates throughout Joint Base.

• A SAAPM Teal Frisbee Tournament will be held at 8 a.m. April 28. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii will sponsor the tournament to help promote awareness of sexual assault prevention and response.

• A SAAPM human SAPR ribbon and resource fair will be held at 9 a.m. April 28 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Navy tenant commands. They will assemble to form a human outline of the signature teal ribbon to encourage awareness of sexual assault.

For more information, email CNI_PRLH_SAPRHawaii@navy.mil.