SAAPM 2017 events continue throughout this month

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 14, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

A series of events are now being held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in April to highlight Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).

The events are in partnership with the Joint Base Military and Family Support Center. In addition, people are encouraged to wear teal-colored attire or a teal ribbon every Tuesday in April to raise awareness about the issue of sexual assault.

The 2017 Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) theme is “Protecting Our People Protects Our Mission.”

• The seventh annual SAAPM Ryde Against Sexual Assault with the Oahu Ruff Ryders will begin at 9 a.m. April 15 at Ke‘ehi Lagoon Beach Park, Honolulu.

• A Full Sail Against Sexual Assault event at 9 a.m. April 19 will be an interactive activity that incorporates awareness about Victims’ Legal Counsel services, as well as sexual assault prevention/awareness education. It will be hosted by the Navy Victims’ Legal Counsel Office and the USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93).

• Honolulu Mayor’s SAAPM Proclamation Signing will be held at the Mayor’s Office at 1 p.m. April 19.

• A SAAPM information table will be located at U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. April 20. Information material and resources about sexual assault prevention will be available at PACOM atrium, building 700.

• A SAAPM JAMthon will be held at 7 a.m. April 21 at Ward Field. The event is designed as a high-energy, fun and interactive total body fitness workout integrating sexual assault awareness, prevention and intervention concepts. There is no need to register. Participants can just show up. The event is hosted by Navy Information Operations Command Hawaii and Joint Base.

• Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 303 (CBMU 303) will hold a SAAPM sign and poster awareness drive from 2 to 3:45 p.m. April 27 showcasing messages of prevention and response at designated gates throughout Joint Base.

• A SAAPM Teal Frisbee Tournament will be held at 8 a.m. April 28. Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii will sponsor the tournament to help promote awareness of sexual assault prevention and response.

• A SAAPM human SAPR ribbon and resource fair will be held at 9 a.m. April 28 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii Kaneohe Bay Navy tenant commands. They will assemble to form a human outline of the signature teal ribbon to encourage awareness of sexual assault.

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in April is designed to enhance year-round efforts to eliminate the crime of sexual assault and ensure all Sailors are treated with dignity and respect.

For more information on the JBPHH events, email CNI_PRLH_SAPRHawaii@navy.mil.