Running for breast cancer awareness

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 19, 2018

Naval Health Clinic Hawaii, along with donators and sponsors, hosted the PINK Fun Walk/Run, Oct. 5. The walk/run was a 2-mile event that began at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange parking lot. The run’s purpose was to promote awareness for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Representatives from 15th Medical Group’s Radiology Department were present with an informative display on how to detect breast cancer and notable signs. The next walk/run is scheduled for February in support of Heart Health Month.

Photos by HM2 Teresa A. Perkins