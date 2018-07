Ho'okele Staff | Jul 20, 2018

Participants of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) 5k Pride Run begin the race held at the Missing Man Memorial on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, June 29. The LBGT 5k Pride Run was hosted by Joint Base Diversity Committee in support of LGBT Pride Month.

U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Darienne Slack