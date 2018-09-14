ROK Navy, PACFLT to perform

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 14, 2018

SEPT. 21 — Come out to the Halsey Terrace Community Center Friday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. for an afternoon the whole family can enjoy. The Republic of Korea Navy Cruise Training Task Group will be performing with the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band to promote Korea’s traditional and modern culture and to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Korea. The performance will include: Orchestra, pop, dance, percussion, taekwondo and more. Attendees can also sample authentic Korean food. Call 473-2880 for more information.

Photos by MC3 Natalie M. Byers