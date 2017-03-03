Restaurant steps up to fill need at golf course

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 03, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Golfers and seekers of a quick lunch can, at least temporarily, breathe a sigh of relief for the Navy-Marine Golf Course.

Since the closing of IRONS table + tavern and Dixie Express earlier this year, golfers have had few options for food and drink. But now Restaurant 604, established at Rainbow Bay Marina as a popular new dining destination, is offering them a little more.

604 Express is operating on a temporary basis in the former Dixie Express location on the first floor of the clubhouse. Owner and general manager Donovan Maples said his crew will run the snack bar for six months while a more permanent replacement is found by Morale, Welfare and Recreation.

“It will be similar to the Restaurant 604, with local favorites as well as American favorites,” Maples said. Customers can expect to see popular items like fish and chips, cheeseburgers and plate lunches on the menu. A handful of grab-and-go options will also be available with the golfer in mind.

“Sandwiches, grab-and-go salads, fruit cups, spam musubi, etc., all the things golfers want. We also dropped the prices on the food. The beers and drinks will be very affordable. We want to make sure the golfers are taken care of,” Maples said. Breakfast items such as wraps and breakfast sandwiches will be offered in the morning hours. Maples added that they will be running the snack shack on the course as well.

Three televisions tuned to golf and other sports will add to the atmosphere for golfers settling their scores after their round. Appetizers popular at the Restaurant 604 location are on the menu to create the “pau hana” feel, so non-golfers will have a reason to stop by also.

“Even if you’re not a golfer, it’s another option for lunch and pau hana,” Maples said. Those who want to stop by after work can select food and drink specials.

Maples said 604 Express will be a combination of full service restaurant and quick to-go.

“If you want to sit down and eat here, we’ll have servers come out and give you full service, wait on you like you would get at Restaurant 604,” Maples said.

That differs from most snack bars at golf courses where it’s mostly counter-style service.

He emphasized that everything will also be available for take out.

“Everything will be served in disposable containers just to keep it simple and streamline service. I think we’ll get a lot of to-go customers,” Maples said.

Hours of operation for 604 Express will be 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Maples said if demand calls for it, they will consider staying open later.