Resilience

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018
National American Indian Heritage Month
Army veteran Kimmer Horsen performs a traditional Navajo hoop dance.
Bevett delivers remarks as keynote speaker.
Bevett performs at the observance.
Traditional Native American dancer David L. Bevett, Ph.D, performs at the National American Indian Heritage Month observance held at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Chapel, Nov. 28. The observance month recognizes American Indians for their respect for natural resources and the Earth, for having served with valor in our nation’s conflicts, and recognizes their important contributions to the United States.
Photos by MC2 Justin R. Pacheco
