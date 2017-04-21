Relief For The Reef

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Don Robbins

Editor, Ho‘okele

Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii held an Earth Month event April 13 at Ahua Reef.

Volunteers helped restore a Native Hawaiian wetland by removing invasive weeds, cleaning up trash and creating habitat for native plants and birds, including the Hawaiian Stilt, an endangered species of shorebirds.

Rebecca Smith, JBPHH natural resource manager for NAVFAC Hawaii, said that about 50 people turned out to participate in the event from a variety of groups.

They included volunteers from NAVFAC Hawaii, Navy Region Hawaii Honor Guard, Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific and the First Lieutenant’s Division.

“The volunteers planted approximately 300 Native Hawaiian plants and removed 12 truck-loads of invasive plants,” Smith said.

“Ahua Reef is one of the only intact intertidal wetlands not disturbed by development.”

Photos courtesy of NAVFAC Hawaii and Barbara Prine