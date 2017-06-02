Read this summer to win prizes

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Morale, Welfare and Recreation Library has been participating in the Department of Defense IREAD (Illinois Library Association) program since 2010.

This year they will continue the tradition with their Summer Reading Program, “Reading by Design.” Participants who participate in the program log their daily reading minutes and become eligible to win prizes.

“The main purpose of the Summer Reading Program is to prevent learning loss, which is referred to as ‘summer slide.’ Also, kids who read at least six books over the summer score higher in reading and math upon returning to school. Reading helps us learn new things and promotes imagination and creativity,” said Phyllis Frenzel, library director.

This year the program will run from June 3 through July 15. There will be a kickoff on June 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library. Patrons can receive registration help, win prizes through drawings, fish for prizes, take selfies with a mad scientist, and enjoy refreshments provided by the Hickam Library Friends.

Each week there will be a different event at the library for participants to enjoy and win prizes. A final party will wrap up the program on July 22 with a performance by magician Glen Bailey, prize drawings and more.

There are four different ages groups: Group one is for birth to age 7; group two is for ages 8-12; group three is for ages 13-18; and group four is for ages 19 and up, so everyone is encouraged to participate.

“This year we really want to encourage participants to remain fully engaged from the kick-off through the final party. In addition to earning rewards for reading every two weeks, and exciting bonus prizes for exceeding the reading goals, we’re offering some very cool incentives for attending weekly programs,” Frenzel said.

If you can’t attend the kickoff, you can still participate in the program. The registration link, weekly events list, reading goals and available prizes can all be found on the Summer Reading Program brochure.

They are available at the JBPHH Library or you can download a PDF version online at www.greatlifehawaii.com. For more information on the program, call the library at 449-8299.