Ho'okele Staff | Dec 14, 2018

A Royal Australian Air Force F-35A sits on the ramp at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Dec. 3. Two F-35As along with approximately 30 crewmembers traveled through Hawaii on their journey from Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, to Australia. The F-35 marks the beginning of Australia’s technological and capability transformation to a fifth generation air force.

Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux