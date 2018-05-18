Punahou JROTC cadets receive awards

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

Retired Maj. Gen. Mark Dillion, former deputy Pacific Air Forces, addresses military academy appointees, ROTC scholarship recipients and their families associated with Punahou School and its JROTC program recently before the start of their annual JROTC Awards Ceremony on campus. Two students from Punahou have accepted their appointments to attend the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Naval Academies, and one student will attend the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Several other students received college ROTC scholarships. The Punahou School JROTC program is the oldest JROTC program in the state of Hawaii celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Photo courtesy of Island Hawaii