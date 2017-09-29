Protect against flu with yearly vaccination

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017

Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

We all know the importance of being vaccinated to protect yourself from getting sick and to maintain good health. Having a yearly flu vaccination is the best tool currently available to protect against flu and its potentially serious complications.

The influenza vaccine is important especially for those living in Hawaii as the state is a gateway to the world with travelers arriving from both hemispheres where their peak influenza season may be in full bloom.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 2, Oahu military medical treatment facilities will offer the flu vaccination to all eligible Department of Defense beneficiaries who present a valid Common Access Card (CAC) or military identification card on a walk-in basis.

The Hawaii Joint Services Vacci-nation Team has coordinated multiple dates, times and locations to ensure vaccines are also available at Oahu military installation exchanges.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for all people age six months and older. Getting an annual flu vaccine is the first and best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu,” said Lt. Cmdr. Brian Legendre, preventive medicine officer, Naval Health Clinic Hawaii.

This year again only the injectable flu vaccine will be offered based on the CDC’s recommendation.

For more information, visit www.cdc.gov/flu/about/season/ flu-season-2017-2018.htm.