Preparing for a smooth move during peak season

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 17, 2017

NAVSUP FLC Pearl Harbor Public Affairs

Each year, about 225,000 Department of Defense (DoD) and U.S. Coast Guard household good shipments are slated for movement during the summer months. Hawaii typically ships about 10,000 moves during this time frame. These shipments compete with private sector moves creating a phenomenon in the transportation industry called the “peak moving season.”

Peak moving season runs from May through August each year with the peak of the peak between Memorial Day and July 4.

The Army’s military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command’s (SDDC) personal property directorate manages the Defense Personal Property Program, or DP3, for DoD. SDDC officials want service members, federal employees and their families to know a smooth move for household goods is possible during peak moving season with proper planning and attention to detail.

As soon as you receive your permanent change of station orders, you should start your move process, requesting your pickup and delivery dates as soon as possible. This will ensure a better chance of getting the dates you want. All DoD service members and civilians, including their families, need to use the Defense Personal Property System (DPS) at www.move.mil, which is a one-stop shop portal where members can completely manage their move process.

Members using DPS for the first time will find online training videos and presentations explaining how to navigate through the move process.

Tips for a smooth move: • Create a personal moving calendar with checklists, phone numbers and links to critical moving processes and information.

• Your Transportation Office (TO) or Personal Property Shipping Office (PPSO) is the primary point of contact for customer service. It is never too early to ask questions.

• Once you get your orders and know the dates you want to move, immediately start the moving process by going online to move.mil. Flexibility is important and building extra time into your schedule for unforeseen circumstances is recommended.

• Once your move dates are requested, don’t assume they are set. Move dates are not confirmed until you coordinate with your transportation service provider (the company contracted to do your move).

• Pack, pickup and delivery dates are usually scheduled on weekdays. You or your designated representative must be available between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. You don’t want to miss your move dates as this will cause unnecessary hardship on everyone and possibly extra expenses for you.

• Have a good estimated weight of your personal property. A quick method for estimating your weight is to calculate 1,000 pounds per room. A more accurate estimate can be made using the weight estimator found at move.mil.

• Moving is a good time to dispose of unnecessary items. This will help you avoid excess weight charges if your shipment is close to the authorized weight allowance. You don’t want to ship and pay for something you don’t want. You can request a reweigh of your personal property shipment at no cost to you. This is done when you are near or over your weight allowance.

• If you are making more than one shipment, make sure you clearly separate them at your residence. Packing and loading for multiple shipments should be scheduled on separate days to avoid confusion. You want the right items going to the right destination.

• Move.mil places you in direct contact with your moving company to manage the movement of your personal property. It is extremely important to keep your contact information (phone number and e-mail address) updated in move. mil.

• If you have a delivery address for your personal property and want direct delivery, it is important to work closely with your moving company to arrange delivery and avoid your personal property being placed in temporary storage.

• You can find the “It’s Your Move,” “Shipping Your Privately Owned Vehicle” and “Storing Your POV” pamphlets on the move.mil website. These pamphlets provide explanations on responsibilities for personal property and privately owned vehicle (POV) shipments and are a great source for additional moving tips to help you prepare for the move.

For more information about the moving process, visit your local Personal Property Shipping Office or Installation Transportation Office. For more information on Navy household goods information, visit www.navsup. navy.mil/household.