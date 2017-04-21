Preble gains steam to push past Hopper in division

Ho'okele Staff | Apr 21, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

USS Preble (DDG 88) turned a close game into a rout against USS Hopper (DDG 70), 53-31, on April 15 in an Afloat Division intramural basketball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Separated by only a basket, Preble took off on a 10-point run and never looked back to get their seventh win out of eight games, while Hopper fell to 1-4.

At the start, Preble looked dominant, as the team got out to a 10-2 lead after the first couple minutes of play.

However, Hopper came back with a six-point run to pull to within a basket at 10-8.

Leading scorer Boatswain Mate 3rd Class Warren Wilson said that the lull by Preble was due to a lack of court time.

With ships coming in and out of Pearl Harbor, the Afloat game schedule has been interrupted a couple times this season.

Wilson said that the inconsistent game schedule has disrupted the team’s cohesion, but once Preble got going against Hopper, it all came back together.

“We haven’t played in three weeks,” Wilson said. “It really does (have an effect), but we just try to stay with it.”

That mentality proved to be a game changer, as Preble seemed to turn on right when the game got close.

A trey by Yeoman 1st Class Donny Piper, followed by a lay-up by teammate Engineman 1st Class (SW) Blake Petenbrink, put the team up by seven at 15-8.

Then with 7:03 on the clock before halftime, Petenbrink sank a three-point bomb that gave Preble a 12-point advantage at 20-8.

The 10-point run was finally broken when Boatswain Mate 2nd Class Michael Bergado scored a basket to end the drought for Hopper.

Petenbrink swished another trey, his second of the first half, with 1:07 remaining before half-time, but Preble wasn’t done.

Right at the buzzer to end the first half, Piper hoisted up a shot from deep in the corner and connected on three-point shot to take Preble into the break with a 26-15 lead.

Wilson, who finished with 17 points, said the while the offense closed out the first half on fire, he still believes that the team’s ability to score can be improved.

“We’re not getting touches inside and kicking it back out,” he said. “There’s not enough rotation and, to me, it’s just like everyone is just running around. It’s coming along, but it’s not quite there.”

Besides a few small runs by a gutsy Hopper squad, Preble continued to set the pace throughout the rest of the game.

When Wilson, who started off his scoring with a trey and ended with a trey, completed a basket-and-one, Preble had outdistanced Hopper by 16 points with only 6:29 on the clock.

By the time Petenbrink finished off another basket-andone, Preble put a lock on the game at 48-19 with 2:57 remaining in the game.

Besides Wilson, Petenbrink chipped in with 14 points, while Hopper was led by Machinery Repairman 3rd Class Nikki Lee Pack, who scored 15 points.

With the regular-season schedule wrapping up, it is certain that Preble will be one of the teams to qualify for the postseason.

As a perennial qualifier for the playoffs, Wilson said that he hopes this is the year that Preble makes it all the way.

“Every year, we’re always in the mix and we always fall short,” he said. “We’ve got to get better on defense. That way, when we play all the ashore teams, we get a better feel.”