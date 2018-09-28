Powerlifting competition returns to JBPHH

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 28, 2018

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

A lot of heavy metal is going to be thrown around again in a couple weeks when the biannual powerlifting competition comes back to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Fitness Center Oct. 13.

This will be the second time Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s (MWR) Fitness Department is holding the competition.

The first version took place in April and was the first time JBPHH MWR held such a competition. The turnout and feedback was encouraging enough that organizers plan to continue it as a biannual event.

Contestants in powerlifting contests need to attempt three lifts. First is the squat, where the athlete holds the bar and weight on their shoulders and must bend from the knees before standing up straight again.

Next is the bench press, pushing the weight up while lying prone on your back. Last is the deadlift, in which the bar is lifted from the ground up to a full standing position.

The competition is open to both men and women and all base-eligible patrons can participate.

April’s event saw participation from members of all branches of service as well as Department of Defense civilians.

All were also well-represented, as evidenced by the leaderboard on display at the fitness center. Lt. j.g. Sarah Hanzes from the USS Chafee took first in her weight class and second overall among the women.

The cost to enter the October powerlifting competition is $20 and is open now. For more information, visit the JBPHH Fitness Center, call 471-2019 or visit www.great-lifehawaii.com.