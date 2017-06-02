Pound Town distances themselves from 735th AMS

Ho'okele Staff | Jun 02, 2017

Story and photos by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

For the second night in a row, two undefeated teams squared off to battle for the dominance of a division. Unlike the first night, where the winning team won by slimmest of margins, the second showdown quickly turned into a blowout.

The 647th Security Forces Squadron (647 SFS) Pound Town and the 735th Air Mobility Squadron (735 AMS) entered their matchup on May 31 with identical 5-0 records. However, it took only five innings for Pound Town to send the 735 AMS to their first loss after closing out a 15-4 mercy-rule victory at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The win put Pound Town in the driver’s seat of the White Division, which just happens to be familiar territory for the perennial pennant challengers.

“They (the 735 AMS) are a good team,” Airman 1st Class Dustin Lewis said. “I watched them a couple of weeks ago and they were hitting the ball. I said we’ve got to be prepared tonight. We all came out and did business as usual.”

Hitting the ball is something that both teams are well versed at doing, and in the first inning, Pound Town and the 735 AMS demonstrated how it’s done.

Staff Sgt. Dustin Barnes batted in the first run with a single, and later, in the top of the first, Master Sgt. William Washer drove in runners on second and third with another single to give Pound Town a quick 3-0 start.

However, the 735 AMS responded in the bottom of the frame with three runs of their own to deadlock the game at 3-3.

In their turn at-bat, Staff Sgt. Kyle Ingram led off with single and later came home on an RBI base hit by Staff Sgt. Luis Gonzalez.

Then, with two men in scoring position, Department of Defense civilian Chad Baldini tied the score with a single.

Pound Town picked up a single run in the top of the third to take a 4-3 lead, but that was just the calm before the storm.

In the top of the fourth, Pound Town distanced themselves from the 735 AMS by exploding for five runs and a 9-3 lead.

Airman 1st Class Adrian Navarro and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Justin Sosa drove in the first two runs with a double and a single, and Senior Airman Brandon Green added another run on a sacrifice, before Lewis really put a dent in the 735’s hopes by scorching a deep drive over the left-field fence for a two-run homer.

“I saw them playing a five-three and here you really can’t do that,” Lewis said. “It felt good. It hit the sweet spot 100 percent.”

The 735 picked up one run in the bottom of the inning on a double by Department of Defense civilian Jimmie Miller, but in the top of the fifth Pound Town loaded up another five runs to really put the game away.

The big hit in the fifth inning was a three-run dinger by Master-at-Arms 1st Class Matt Walker.

While most teams struggle for consistency, Lewis said that it’s no mistake about why Pound Town puts together a softball juggernaut each season.

“We always have a lot of strong young arms that come out,” Lewis said. “We can always count on new guys coming in and taking the place of veterans who are about to leave.”

One thing for sure, by mercy-ruling one of the top teams on base, Lewis said that adding another league crown to their trophy case is a real possibility again this year.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I feel like we have the potential to go all the way and hopefully that would be the outcome.”