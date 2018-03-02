Port Royal keeps streak going with fourth victory

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 02, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

USS Port Royal (CG 73) Admirals notched their fourth win in a row with another solid showing in a 41-27 drubbing over USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) on Feb. 24 in an Afloat Division intramural basketball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

With Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Dre Clark leading the way with a game-high 17 points, the Admirals evened out a balanced attack that saw seven players get into the scoring book.

The Admirals continue to set the pace in the Afloat Division with a perfect 4-0 record, while William P. Lawrence fell to 0-2.

Besides getting great distribution on offense, the Admirals tore up the court with a skin-tight defense that didn’t allow a single basket until over seven minutes had passed in the first half.

“Our philosophy on defense is let them come to you,” said Admirals head coach Chief Electrician’s Mate Jermaine Moore. “Some guards are really talented, but I didn’t think that they (William P. Lawrence) had a lot of strong ball handlers on the floor. So defensively, as long as we slide our feet, let it come to you and play a lot of collapse defense, we’re going to help each other out.”

The team’s solid defense allowed Port Royal to take control and get out on a 10-0 run early in the game.

Clark, who has been Port Royal’s leading scorer this season, was the biggest thorn for William P. Lawrence. The shooting guard splashed down a long bomb from beyond the arc and added another lay-up to score five of the Admirals’ first 10 points.

Later in the first half, Clark would knock down his second trey of the first half to give the Admirals their first double-digit lead of the game at 13-3.

After a basket-and-one by Ensign Brandon Green put Port Royal up at 18-5, Clark came back at the buzzer for lay-up that gave the Admirals a controlling 22-11 advantage at halftime.

“I think nines times out of 10, they don’t really recognize what’s on the floor,” said Moore about the team’s ability to take over a game. “Once they recognize it, that they have more size, more speed and diversity, it’s a whole lot easier to actually make the transition a little bit better.”

Perhaps one gray area in the Admirals attack was the team’s inability to consistently zero in at the charity stripe, where Port Royal connected on only six of 14 free throws in the first half.

If made, the missed eight free throws would have given the Admirals a 30-11 lead, which would have put William P. Lawrence away by halftime.

“It’s going to have to be more conditioning, practice and getting these guys in tight positions,” Moore said. “Once they get there, they’re going to realize that these numbers are going to count and they’re going to need to make those easy buckets when it comes playoff time.”

While Port Royal struggled at the charity stripe and saw their offense hit a couple of dry spells, there wasn’t anything wrong with the team’s inside game, which dominated the box throughout the matchup.

Led by Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jorge A. Gonzalez, coach Moore was able to rotate several players inside the paint to keep everyone fresh and full of energy to keep constant pressure on the boards.

“If we make our game inside and out, it makes our outside game a whole lot easier,” Moore said. “If we establish our inside game right away, it definitely makes for a tremendous game.”