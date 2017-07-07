Port Royal edges past Greeneville in seesaw matchup

Ho'okele Staff | Jul 07, 2017

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

Despite stranding a dozen runners on base, USS Port Royal (CG 73) Sounders managed to slide past USS Greeneville (SSN 772), 10-9, in overtime on July 1 in an Afloat Division intramural softball game at Millican Field, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

The Sounders loaded the bases five times, twice in the first two innings, but couldn’t muster enough fire power in the batter’s box to push forward a big inning.

Still, the team got just enough runs to pick up its fourth win against three loses, while Greeneville fell to 2-5.

“Everybody is thinking that there are so many people on base that they’re trying to hit for the fences,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Kerry McGee about stranding so many runners. “Then they end up dumping the ball for an easy double play.”

The Sounders picked up the first run of the game in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Joshua Cooke.

After the first run, the Sounders went on to load the bases with two outs, but failed to pick up another score.

Greeneville came back in the bottom of the frame to tie the score at 1-1 on a run-scoring hit by Sonar Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Joseph Guitierrez.

Then, in the top of the second inning, the Sounders again loaded the bases. However, just like in the first inning, they managed to score only a single run.

After holding Greeneville to no runs in the bottom of the second, the Sounders loaded the bases as in the first two innings.

However, this time, the team got a single to center field by Fire Controlman 1st Class Andrew Harris to drive in one run and then added two more runs on sacrifice flies to take a 5-1 advantage.

Down by four runs, Greeneville bats got hot in the bottom of the third to score four times and the tie the game at 5-5.

The big hit in the inning came off the bat of Electronics Technician (Submarine) 2nd Class Duncan Lajousky, who stepped into the box with the bases loaded and slammed a bases-clearing double.

The Sounders quickly retook the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Singles by Yeoman 1st Class Zane Ingram and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Taylor Jurisin chased in two runs for a 7-5 lead.

Jurisin picked up another RBI in the top of the sixth inning to extend the lead by a run at 8-5, but Greenville answered with two runs in the bottom of the frame to make it 8-7.

The Sounders seemingly put the game away when they added two runs in the top of the seventh, but Greeneville came to bat in the bottom half and scored three times to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

In the top of the eighth, Mc-Gee bashed a triple to drive in a run and then came home on a sacrifice fly to give the Sounders a two-run lead.

“I was just trying to get a base hit,” McGee said. “It was pretty solid. It was one pitch, it was there and I swung for it.”

Turns out, McGee’s triple and score on a sacrifice was just enough for the Sounders to win, as Greeneville scored only one run in the bottom of the frame.

“This was exciting,” McGee said about the back-and-forth battle. “The team came together and pulled through.”

The game seemed to sum up the Sounders entire season so far. The team started off hot, but has since cooled down.

McGee said that he hopes the win over Greeneville has righted the team and added that if they play hard like this every game, good things should happen for the Sounders.

“If we put things together, the possibilities are endless,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll play the same way.”