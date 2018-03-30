Port Royal defense too tough for Chafee

Ho'okele Staff | Mar 30, 2018

Story and photo by Randy Dela Cruz

Sports Editor, Ho‘okele

After dropping their first game of the season in the prior weekend, USS Port Royal (CG 73) Admirals used a smothering, pressure defense to stop USS Chafee (DDG 90) and roll to a 48-28 win on March 24 in an Afloat Division intramural basketball game at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Fitness Center.

Port Royal jumps back into first place after the win by raising its record to 6-1. Chafee, playing in its first game of the season after returning from deployment, saw its record drop to 0-2.

Earlier in the morning, Chafee had to forfeit its game against USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) for not having enough players.

“This was very important,” said Port Royal head coach Chief Electrician’s Mate Jer-maine Moore. “We needed to bounce back from last week’s loss and this was going to actually set the bar for the next couple of games.”

While the Admirals still struggled to get their offense going, there was nothing wrong with the team’s defense. Constant pressure on the ball and multiple traps forced enough turnovers to run away with an easy win.

With Chafee still needing to adjust sea legs to the solid court, Port Royal attacked right from the get-go to receive some easy baskets that put the Admirals in control early.

A basket inside the paint from Electrician’s Mate 1st Class John Gee gave Port Royal its first double-digit lead at 12-2 with 12:04 on the clock before halftime.

In fact, of the Admirals’ first 14 points, they scored 10 points on point-blank shots, with only one hoop, a shot by Gas Turbine System Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Ariel Malagon, coming from the perimeter.

“Our low game is going to be needed in the stretch because in the other divisions, they have a lot of big fellows,” Moore said about team’s need to produce in the low post. “We’ve got to give our guys a lot of repetitions in playing against big bodies. That’s going to help later in the playoffs.”

Against Chafee, the Port Royal defense was so dominant that it allowed only 18 points in the first half and only 10 more for the entire game.

Still, it was clear that the Admirals offense hadn’t fully recovered from their loss to USS Missouri (SSN 780), when the team scored a season-low 34 points.

The lack of firepower in the first half allowed Chafee to hang around, as Port Royal only held a five-point lead at halftime at 23-18.

In the second half, the Admirals offense finally got things going and after rebuilding their lead to 10 at 33-23 on a trey by Malagon with 14:22 on the clock, Port Royal started to dominate the Chafee on both ends of the court.

Moore said that the offense awoke when he used a rotation of players who understood the system.

“I just have to go with my set guys that I know that can actually run the offense,” Moore said. “When I put new guys in, they don’t understand the concept, but they catch on pretty quick.”

Offensively, Port Royal got solid games from Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Dre Clark, with 18 points, and Malagon, who added 16 with nine points coming on long three-point shots.

Moore said he would continue to work to fine-tune his offense in practice by giving the players more reps, but from here on through the playoffs, the main focus will be on execution.

“Everything is going to be on precission,” he said. “Crisp passes, crisp plays, motion offense and defensively, we play aggressive. That’s it.”