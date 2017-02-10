Police dog demonstration to be held

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 10, 2017

Reid Tokeshi

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Morale, Welfare and Recreation

Dog lovers of all ages have a chance to see a police dog in action. The library at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will feature a free police dog demonstration at 2 p.m. Feb. 18.

Almost every year, Bob Neuberger and Spyder, a Belgian Malinois and retired police dog, visit the library to hold a fun and informative demonstration for kids and adults.

February is Dog Training Education Month and Spyder is going to show the audience his skills and talents learned through years of partnership with “Mr. Bob.”

Spyder will be giving demonstrations in obedience and agility. The anticipation for most patrons is to see Spyder show his attack techniques on “assailants” in protective garb. Neuberger will also have a question and answer session in the library.

For more information, call the library at 449-8299.