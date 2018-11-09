PMRF Sailors honor veterans

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 09, 2018

Story and photo by MC2 Sara B. Sexton

Pacific Missile Range Facility Public Affairs

Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) marched through the town of Kapaa, Hawaii, in a parade honoring veterans throughout the nation, Nov. 3.

The annual Veterans Day parade hosted by the Kauai Veterans Council along with the Kapaa Business Association, welcomed hundreds of local guests and visitors in downtown Kapaa.

“My favorite part of the parade was how many people attended to show their support,” said Lt. Sean Conkle, maintenance officer at PMRF.

“I didn’t know what to expect my first time at the parade, but I certainly did not expect hundreds of people to turnout for something as simple as saying thank you to those who serve. It made me appreciate the community we are surrounded by and a part of every day,” he added.

Sailors from PMRF joined the procession with a Seaborne Powered Targets (SEPTAR) motor boat, BQM aerial target. Members from the PMRF fire station accompanied by a Crash, Fire and Rescue tactical firetruck were included in the procession, as well as personnel from the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band, the Coast Guard, a number of local high school ROTC programs, members from local high school marching bands and other local community organizations.

“The parade was a lot of fun,” said Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Dominique Gillings, a Sailor at PMRF. “It was nice seeing all the families there waving the American flag in honor of all of the veterans.”

The 2018 parade was also combined with the annual coconut festival craft fair. The fair boasted authentic food vendors featuring local Hawaiian foods. Entertainment at the celebration featured a short program honoring veterans, singers and a hula show.