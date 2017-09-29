PMRF holds plaque dedication ceremony

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 29, 2017

Story and photo by Robert Purdy

The Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) ohana gathered for a plaque dedication ceremony in honor of longtime PMRF employee, mentor and friend, Aubrey “Shogun” Kunishige at the PMRF Daniel K. Inouye Range and Operations Center (DIROC), Sept. 6.

The ceremony opened with a welcome and introductions by Stu Butts, deputy range officer followed by special remarks from Robert Kay, PMRF technical director, and Capt. Vincent Johnson, PMRF commanding officer.

“Aubrey’s love, dedication and commitment to PMRF was at his core. Every decision he made was in the best interest of PMRF. He’s a part of and will always be a part of PMRF’s history. He will continue to be a member of the team, every time we stand up a watch in the DIROC to conduct operations on the range,” Kay said.

“Aubrey’s legacy and our greatest gift will be that he raised the next generation of people. When I look around the room and see some of the ops conductors that I have, I know that they were Aubrey-trained, Aubrey-raised and I know that we are in good hands,” Johnson said.

Colleagues and close friends followed in honoring Aubrey by playing music and sharing personal stories about their time spent with him.

Johnson and Penny Kunishige unveiled the memorial plaque. Kunishige closed the ceremony by thanking those in attendance.

Aubrey Kunishige began his career at PMRF in 1970 as a plot-board technician.

Known for his unwavering dedication and strive for excellence, he quickly became a vital member of the operations test and training team.

In 1985, he moved on to become a program manager and operations conductor for PMRF where he pioneered innovative policies and procedures for flight tests which have become the fundamental building blocks for today’s test and evaluation programs.

During his 47-year career, he became known as the authority for Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense tests conducted at PMRF.