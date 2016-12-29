PMRF earns award

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 29, 2016

CHIEF OF NAVAL OPERATIONS ENERGY AND ENVIRONMENTAL READINESS DIVISION PUBLIC AFFAIRS

Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii has been announced as one of the winners in the 2016 Navy Community Service Environmental Stewardship Flagship Awards.

Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Fleet Readiness and Logistics (N4) Vice Adm. Philip H. Cullom announced the winners and honorable mentions, Dec. 20.

The awards program highlights commands and ships that exhibit strong commitment to environmental stewardship via volunteer service projects.

The winners are as follows:

Shore command category:

• Small (under 200 personnel): Naval Aviation Schools Command, Pensacola, Florida

• Medium (200 to 499 personnel): Pacific Missile Range Facility, Hawaii

• Large (500 or more personnel): Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington Sea command category:

• Medium (200 to 499 personnel): Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, San Diego

• Large (500 or more personnel): USS Frank Cable (AS 40) Overseas command category:

• Small (under 200 personnel): Navy Munitions Command, East Asia Division, Guam Commands receiving honorable mentions include:

• Small shore command: Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Center, Whidbey Island, Washington

• Medium shore command: Afloat Training Group San Diego