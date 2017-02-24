Pledge drive events set for next week

Ho'okele Staff | Feb 24, 2017

Military Saves pledge drive events sponsored by the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center will be held at the following times and locations. Participants can take a pledge to save money, reduce debt and build wealth. Feb. 27 through March 4 is Military Saves Week.

• Feb. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pearl Hawaii Federal Credit Union, 585 Port Royal St.

• March 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hickam Federal Credit Union, 40 Hickam Ct., Bldg. 1256.

• March 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pearl Harbor Navy Exchange, 4888 Bougainville Drive.

• March 2, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bank of Hawaii, 2969 Mapunapuna Place Suite. 100.

To register for financial classes or view more information about pledge drive events, visit www. greatlifehawaii.com.

For more information, call 474-1999 or email MFSCHAWAII@navy.mil.