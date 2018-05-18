PLA Air Force Command College visits PACAF

Ho'okele Staff | May 18, 2018

Story and photo by Tech. Sgt. Eric Donner

PACAF Public Affairs

Headquarters Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) hosted 12 People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Command College officers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, to share perspectives and develop lines of communication April 26.

The PLAAF Command College officers visited from China as part of a planned annual visit. The program allows members of both militaries to tour and meet with representatives and leadership.

While at PACAF Headquarters, the participants received a mission brief, history tour of Pearl Harbor and conducted an office call with PACAF leadership. During the office call, they discussed the importance of open and transparent communication and following established safety guidelines.

“As the global operations of both our militaries increase, we share more common areas of interest,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Winkler, Pacific Air Forces Strategy, Plans and Program director. “Maintaining open lines of communication and abiding by established international rules of behavior are vital to mitigating the risk of a misunderstanding.”

In addition to visiting PACAF, the PLAAF Command College officers had the opportunity to tour the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. The tours gave the officers a chance to see how the U.S. Air Force trains its officers and the opportunity to see the Pentagon and speak with Air Force leadership.