Pilot job fair, forum set for Saturday

Future & Active Pilot Advisors (FAPA) will hold a free pilot job fair and a future pilot forum on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Ala Moana Hotel in Honolulu.

The job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The target audience is regional and corporate airline applicants and transitioning military pilots. Qualified pilots need to register for the job fair at the FAPA. aero/Jobs website.

The FAPA future pilot forum will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Attendees must register to attend at the FAPA.aero/FuturePilot website.

The forum offers future professional pilots a free educational day about pathways to professional pilot careers. The event will include presentations, roundtable discussions, a complimentary showing of the documentary “Living in the Age of Airplanes” and time in a simulator.

Aspiring pilots of all ages are invited to attend with their parents in person or may register to view portions of the event via on demand video later. School counselors and teachers are also encouraged to attend to learn about talking to students about professional pilot careers. Transitioning military pilots and those thinking of career changes are encouraged to attend.

There will be a drawing to win a Boom supersonic model aircraft.

For more information, call Laura Arden at 799-9350 or email future@FAPA.aero or call 1-800-JET-JOBS.