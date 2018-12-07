Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Dec 07, 2018
The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band plays a holiday selection during a performance at the International Market Place, Dec. 2. The performance is a part of the band’s holiday concert series.
Chief of Navy Reserve Vice Adm. Luke McCollum fields questions from the audience during an all-hands call while visiting selected reservists assigned to Navy Operational Support Center Pearl Harbor, Dec. 1.
Fire Controlman 2nd Class Chelsea Wolsiefer, from Chesapeake, Virginia, fires a shot line from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) to the dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10) during a replenishment-at-sea, Nov. 23.
Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Branden Lapovsky presents a folded American flag to Carolyn Baker, the next-of-kin of Molder 1st Class Kenneth B. Armstrong during a funeral Nov. 30 at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. Armstrong, who was identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Feb. 8, was killed Dec. 7, 1941 during the attack on Pearl Harbor while serving aboard the USS Oklahoma (BB 37).
Sailors stand at the rails aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) as the ship transits along the coast of Valparaiso, Chile during a parade of ships, Dec. 2.
