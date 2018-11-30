Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 30, 2018
Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) conduct line-handling operations during a replenishmentat-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200), Nov. 14.
Photo by MC3 Logan C. Kellums
Sailors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions (CSADD) hold up signs promoting a safe Thanksgiving weekend. CSADD’s mission is to help Sailors find positive ways to enjoy their Navy life while avoiding the dangers of drug and alcohol abuse. Photo by MC3 Cole C. Pielop
Ship’s Serviceman Seaman Apprentice Logan Parker, left, and Quartermaster Seaman Jordan Hall strap a simulated wounded Sailor onto a stretcher during a medical training exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), Nov. 16. Photo by MC3 Logan C. Kellums
A joint service color guard parades the colors at the start of the Waikiki Holiday Parade along the Waikiki beachfront, Nov. 23. Photo by MC2 Charles Oki
F-22 Raptors assigned to the 199th Fighter Squadron and 19th Fighter Squadron taxi to parking slots at the Hilo International Airport, Nov. 11. Photo by SrA Orlando Corpuz
