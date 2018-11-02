Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Nov 02, 2018
Team USA’s Master Chief Personnel Specialist Raina Hockenberry, assigned to USS Port Royal (CG 73), prepares to compete in powerlifting Oct. 24 at the 2018 Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event held in Sydney. Navy and Coast Guard athletes with Team USA are enrolled in the Navy’s Wounded Warrior Program that provides non-medical support for more than 3,100 wounded warriors and their families. Photo by Kyle Malloy
Spouses of Royal Thai Air Force service members receive a tour of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency facility from Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, DPAA deputy director, and other staff members at JBPHH, Oct. 29. The spouses toured the facility as part of a visit by Royal Thai Air Force Air Chief Marshall Chaiyapruk Didyasarin, commander-in-chief.
Photo by Army Sgt. Devone Collins
Lily Koo (center), energy advisor, Hawaii Energy, discusses issues with Emil Dacayanan (left), the utility energy manager with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii and Michael Langer (right), NAVFAC Hawaii Energy Program supervisor during the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Energy Fair, Oct. 26, at Hickam Memorial Theater. Photo by Marc Myer
Visiting Chief of Japan’s Ministry of Defense Engineers, Hirotomo Hirai, director general for facilities and installations, took time out of his schedule to pay tribute to the fallen Sailors of the USS Arizona Oct. 24 during a remembrance barge tour. Photo courtesy of NAVFAC Pacific Public Affairs
Patrons flocked to the Navy Exchange Mall at Pearl Harbor for the NEX Spooktacular, Oct. 27. There were arts and crafts, games and a costume contest for ages 12 and under. Various organizations also set up booths during the event. Photo by Stephanie Lau
