Ho'okele Staff | Oct 26, 2018
Senior Airman Tyler Suspanic, an F-22 Raptor crew chief with the 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, marshalls in a Hawaii Air National Guard F-22 Raptor to a parking slot at the Kona International Airport, Oct. 11. Photo by SrA Orlando Corpuz
The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band performs for the 8th grade’s assembly at Punahou School in Honolulu, Oct. 19. This annual concert was promoted by Punahou JROTC. Photo courtesy of Punahou JROTC Department
Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) visit Marine Aircraft Group 24 headquarters aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Kaneohe Bay, Oct. 15. The building was dedicated to John W. Finn, a chief petty officer who received the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Japanese attack on Oahu, Dec. 7, 1941. Photo by Marine Staff Sgt. Demetrius Munnerlyn
Two green sea turtles were observed stranded near Turtle Cove at Pacific Missile Range Facility, Oct. 5. The PMRF public works officer, Environmental Program director, Natural Resources personnel, executive officer and the deputy range operations officer as well as U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services personnel helped the turtles return to the ocean. Photo by Rachel Herring
Cmdr. Kevin Louis, lower right, commanding officer of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), delivers remarks during an all-hands call on the flight deck, Oct. 16. Photo by MC2 Justin R. Pacheco
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights