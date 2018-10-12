Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Oct 12, 2018
Sailors assigned to Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands and local Kauai citizens celebrated the Navy’s 243rd Birthday Oct. 5 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Poipu, Hawaii. The celebration featured words from Capt. Vinnie Johnson, the commanding officer of PMRF, Kauai Mayor Bernard Carvalho and Lt. Gen. Bryan Fenton, the deputy commander of Indo-Pacific Command. Photo by MC2 Sara B. Sexton
A U.S. Marine writes a pledge during a Change the Culture program at the base theater aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Oct. 4. “Change the Culture” supports the Department of Defense’s prevention training programs for sexual assault, sexual harassment, domestic violence, discrimination and hazing. Capt. Roy Nafarrete, the sexual assault and prevention response officer for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, was a guest speaker.
Photo by Cpl. Matthew Kirk
Tech Sgt. Ryan Leatherman (right), a saxophone player and the section chief of operations for the Air Force Band of the Pacific, interacts with students of the Ashfield Little Big Band during a clinic at the band hall aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 6. The band visited from Sydney.
Photo by Tech Sgt. Patrick Brush
Cmdr. Mark A. Nowalk passes through the sideboys during a change of command ceremony at the Ford Island ballroom, Oct. 3. Nowalk relieved Capt. Dave Grisham as the officer in charge of Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport, Detachment Pacific. Photo by MC3 Cole C. Pielop
