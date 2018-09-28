Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 28, 2018
Staff Sgt. Devon Garvin, a public health technician assigned to the 15th Medical Group (MDG), briefs Lt. Gen. Dorothy Hogg, Air Force surgeon general, at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 13, on the unit’s history which dates back to the Dec. 7, 1941 attack on Oahu. Hogg visited the 15th MDG to learn more about the medical resources being provided to Airmen and their families at the installation level. Courtesy photo
Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class John Stout, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), strikes the bell to signal the arrival of the official party during a change of command ceremony, in which Capt. Michael Luckett relieved Capt. Douglas A. Bradley as commanding officer, in Pearl Harbor, Sept. 21. Photo by MC2 Richard A. Miller
Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Daniels, an Airman with the Air Force Band of the Pacific, performs at the Pacific Air Forces Air Force birthday ball, held at the Royal Hawaiian Hotel, Sept. 14. Photo by Tech Sgt. Patrick Brush
Runners participate in the Joint Force Diversity Committee Hispanic American Heritage 5k Run on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 21.
Photo by MC2 Charles Oki
U.S. Air Force Capt. Dean Schultz, 15th Aerospace Medicine Squadron optometrist, uses an ophthalmoscope on Chau Thi Manh during Pacific Angel (PAC ANGEL) 18-2 at the Cultural House of Tam Giang commune in Nui Thanh, Quang Nam province, Vietnam, Sept. 12. Manh learned about PAC ANGEL from her local government and drove more than thirty minutes to visit the optometrist clinic. Photo by SrA Javier Alvarez
