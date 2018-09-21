Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 21, 2018
A Standard Missile -3 Block IB Threat Upgrade (SM-3 Blk IB TU) missile launches from the Japan destroyer, JS ATAGO (DDG-177) during Japan Flight Test Mission-05 (JFTM-05), Sept. 12. The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency announced the successful completion of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense intercept flight test. The test was in coordination with Navy Region Hawaii’s Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, off the coast of Kauai in Hawaii. Photo by Ryan Keith
Volunteers from the 15th Wing participate in a Reveille Ceremony for Prisoners of War and Missing in Action Week, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 17. From Sept. 17-21, events were held at JBPHH as part of POW/MIA Recognition Week. Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Redman
Members of the USS Hopper as well as their families held the inaugural “Race for Grace 5k” in honor of the 21st anniversary of USS Hopper’s commissioning, Sept. 12. The guided-missile destroyer Hopper (DDG 70) was commissioned in San Francisco, Calif., Sept. 6, 1997.
Photo by FC3 Megan Brannon
Australian Flight Lieutenant Jess Raine, a dentist with the Royal Australian Air Force, unloads boxes of bottled water to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joel Alvior, 13th Air Expeditionary Squadron first sergeant, at a health service outreach event during Pacific Angel 18-2 in Nui Thanh, Quang Nam province, Vietnam, Sept. 8. Photo by SrA Javier Alvarez
A Royal Australian Navy sailor assigned to the Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) tosses a line to a U.S. Navy Sailor as the vessel moors alongside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer (DDG 108) at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 18. Photo by MC2 Charles Oki
