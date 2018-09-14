Ho'okele Staff | Sep 14, 2018
Pacific Missile Range Facility’s Crash and Fire Department raised the morning colors on Sept. 11, as part of their 17th annual remembrance of 9/11 at Pacific Missile Range Facility. Photo by MC2 Omar Powell
Adm. Phil Davidson, commander U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), right, speaks with Bangladesh Army Lt. Gen. Mahfuzur Rahman, head of the Bangladesh Armed Forces Division, at the USINDOPACOM-hosted Chiefs of Defense conference in Honolulu, Sept. 11. Photo by MC1 Robin W. Peak
A Standard Missile 2 launches from the aft missile deck of Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) during a live-fire evolution, Aug. 24. Photo by MC3 Logan C. Kellums
Airman 1st Class Danielle Demello evaluates Spc. Jordan East to establish a medical baseline in Kahului, Hawaii, Sept. 11. Assigned to the Hawaii National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Materials, Enhanced Response Force-Package (CERF-P), Demello continues to monitor CERF-P team members to ensure their health and safety, should they be called upon to respond in the wake of tropical storms or other emergencies.
Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Martens
Sailors fight a simulated fire during a damage control drill aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), Sept. 8. Michael Murphy is participating in Australian exercise Kakadu 2018.
Photo by MC3 Morgan K. Nall
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights