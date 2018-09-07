Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Sep 07, 2018
In order to “build crew morale and team spirit,” Sailors of the USS Hopper (DDG 70) go hiking at Makapu‘u Point Lighthouse Trail Aug. 31. Photo by Ensign Alyssandra Rousseve
Chief selectees from the USS Preble (DDG 88), USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), USS O’Kane (DDG 77) CPO Mess and Wardroom work together to restore the USS Nevada Memorial Sept. 2. Photo courtesy of USS O’Kane
Members of the Royal Australian Navy view a display of ship’s namesake Lt. Michael Murphy’s medal of honor aboard the Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) Aug. 31. Photo by MC3 Morgan K. Nall
A KC-135 crew from the Hawaii Air National Guard conducts midair refueling of the military aircraft carrying U.S. Secretary of Defense James N. Mattis, en route to New Delhi, India Sept. 4. Photo by Lisa Ferdinando
U.S. Navy midshipmen honor the lives lost on Dec. 7, 1941 during a Pearl Harbor memorial boat tour Aug. 31. The U.S. Navy Midshipmen visited the Pearl Harbor Visitor Center the day prior to their game against University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors Sept. 1. Photo by MC2 Somers T. Steelman
