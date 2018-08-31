Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 31, 2018
Seaman Davion Gayle, from Jamaica, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), uses a hammer to disassemble a pelican hook during a replenishment-at-sea with the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Charles Drew (T-AKE 10), Aug. 20. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Logan C. Kellums
Taro Kono (right), foreign minister of Japan, is briefed by a forensic anthropologist with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 22 during a tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kathrine Dodd
Lt j.g. Keshia Monahan, repair of other vessels supply support officer aboard the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), discusses a supply order with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard Assistant Project Engineer Randy Iriarte, Aug. 10. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Richard Doolin
Tech. Sgt. Zachary Ziemann, 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron (WRS) loadmaster, checks the data from a dropsonde after it was released near the eye wall of Hurricane Lane Aug. 20. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek
U.S. Navy divers assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 conduct a diving salvage survey on a sunken vessel with Royal Malaysian divers during the Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) exercise in Malaysia, Aug. 14.
U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Taylor Mohr
