Ho'okele Staff | Aug 23, 2018
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93) and the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) sail through the Pacific Ocean, Aug. 12. John C. Stennis and Chung-Hoon are currently conducting routine operations as part of Carrier Strike Group 3 in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Nick Bauer
USS Hopper at sunrise Aug. 16. U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Alyssandra Rousseve
Hull Technician 2nd Class Hannah Clarkson, assigned to USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), moves tree branches during a bike path cleanup along Pearl Harbor’s historic waterfront, Aug. 16. The cleanup is one of several community relations projects held alongside the City and County of Honolulu during the month of August to help reopen the bike path. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Charles Oki
Service members assigned to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) conduct an honorable carry at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 19. DPAA conducts global search, recovery and laboratory operations to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.
U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Seth Coulter
Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), participates in a traditional Papua New Guinea welcome ceremony at Murray Barracks, Aug. 22. This is Davidson’s first visit to Papua New Guinea as USINDOPACOM commander. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Robin W. Peak
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights