Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

Ho'okele Staff | Aug 17, 2018
Damage Controlman 2nd Class Jacob Calleros, a Victorville, California, native assigned to USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) teaches Austin Prather, a Dallas native, how to handle a firehose during a Make-A-Wish Foundation tour at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 12. Austin spent the morning touring the ship to experience what life is like as a Sailor as he plans to join the Navy when he becomes of age.
U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Charles Oki
McGruff the Crime Dog meets a child during National Night Out (NNO) at Ka Makani Community Center, aboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Aug. 7. Hickam Communities hosted an NNO for its residents. Families watched a military working dog demonstration, enjoyed food and other activities. National Night Out, a national campaign in its 35th year, encourages events that help strengthen the relationship between the community and law enforcement.
Photo by Malia Myers
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Janine Pugh, assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93), conducts stretcher bearer training Aug. 8 on the ship’s flight deck in the Pacific Ocean. Chung-Hoon is conducting routine operations as part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations.
U.S. Navy photo by MC3 Logan C. Kellums
U.S. Staff Sgt. Grant Lyons, a dental technician stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Minh Phan, a dental provider for Tropic Care Maui County 2018, provide dental services at the clinic in Hana, Hawaii, Aug. 13. The training mission offers no-cost health care services on three islands from Aug. 11-19.
U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd. Lt. Chelsea Clark
U.S. Sailors haul mooring lines aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) while arriving at the Port of Alaska in Anchorage, Alaska, Aug. 15. The Momsen is visiting Anchorage in conjunction with the Arctic Maritime Symposium. The event, hosted by the Alaskan Command, will provide a framework for experienced senior military leaders, intelligence analysts, interagency operators and Arctic maritime subject matter experts to discuss the strategic challenges associated with Arctic maritime operations.
U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights