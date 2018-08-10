Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights

| Aug 10, 2018

Sailors assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) participate in a swim call at sea, July 31. U.S. Navy photo by Fire Control Technician Senior Chief Vien Nguyen

Sailors fight a simulated fire on the flight deck aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), July 27. Preble is currently underway conducting routine operations in the 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Ethan T. Miller

Rear Adm. Victorino G. Mercado, hands his wife, Suzane, the national ensign he received during his retirement ceremony in front of USS Halsey (DDG 97), Aug. 7. Mercado is retiring after 35 years of naval service. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Kenneth Rodriguez Santiago

The U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s Parade Band, led by Drum Major Chief Musician Chris Sams, marches in the Koloa Plantation Parade, July 27. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Omar Powell

Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights