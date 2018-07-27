Ho'okele Staff | Jul 27, 2018
Sailors cast-off a line from a fueling station from guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) while conducting a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy multi-product replenishment oiler HMAS Success (OR 304) during RIMPAC 2018, July 16. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Ethan T. Miller
Steelworker 1st Class Cody Oswald, assigned to Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 2, operates underwater navigation equipment at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam during RIMPAC 2018, July 18. U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Arthurgwain L. Marquez
Multinational ships, (left to right) guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), Peruvian Navy maritime patrol boat BAP Ferré (PM 211) and the Philippine Navy frigate BRP Andrés Bonifacio (FF 17) sail in formation at sunset July 17, during RIMPAC 2018. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Weydert
The crew of Royal Australian Navy HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) enters Pearl Harbor for a brief stop for personnel during RIMPAC 2018, July 17. U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Cheryl Collins
Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Cameron Nicoletti, aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88), fires a shot-line during a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy multi-product replenishment oiler HMAS Success (OR 304) during the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) exercise, July 20. U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Anita C. Newman
Category: Pearl Harbor-Hickam Highlights